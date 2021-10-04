A 512GB Xbox Series storage expansion card from Seagate has been spotted

HQ

It looks like we'll be getting a new variant in the Xbox Series expansion card market soon, as a 512GB card has now leaked via US retail promotional content. First reported by Windows Central, the Seagate card is set to offer a smaller alternative to the 1TB card that is currently on the market, although despite promotional material for the tech being leaked, we still don't know when the card will become available or how much it will cost.

Alongside this, there was also another leaked piece of tech coming for Xbox consoles. The Game Drive for Xbox SSD will allow users to store more games in an external system using a USB connection, and while we don't know its storage size or its price tag, it has been noted that you won't be able to directly run games from it, alike other external storage solutions that are currently available for Xbox Series consoles.

With Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 both set to launch over the next couple of months, hopefully we'll see these storage solutions dropping sooner rather than later.