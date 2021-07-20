Aquaman sequel starts shooting today

DC has a lot of live action movies in the works right now. Not only is Black Adam and Shazam: Fury of the Gods filming currently, but it has also been revealed by lead actor Jason Momoa that the sequel to 2018's Aquaman will in fact start shooting today.

The movie that will be known as Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be directed by James Wan, as was the original, and will take Momoa's Arthur Curry and a bunch of returning cast, including Amber Heard's Mera, Patrick Wilson's Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen's Black Manta back to pick up the underwater adventure.

The post by Momoa that revealed the information stated, "London calling!... so excited to start Aqua-man 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie!", which seems to suggest that Aquaman will be getting the iconic blonde locks the comic book character is known for in the upcoming movie.

As for when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is looking to release, a December 16, 2022 release date is attached, meaning it won't be too long until we get to see where the tide takes this next adventure.

