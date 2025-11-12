Newly released emails suggest Trump knew about Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking activities

HQ

Newly released emails appear to show that Donald Trump was aware of Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking activities, according to documents made public Wednesday by Democrats on the House oversight committee.

In one 2011 message to Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote that Trump "spent hours at my house" with one of his victims and "of course he knew about the girls." The emails are part of a batch Democrats say should compel the White House to release the Epstein Files.

Pressure grows on the White House

Another email sent to Trump biographer Michael Wolff that same year suggests Trump asked Epstein to resign from Mar-a-Lago, though Epstein replied he "was never a member ever" and claimed Trump knew about his activities.

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of withholding documents linked to the case. Now, the new revelations raise glaring questions about what else the White House is hiding and the nature of the relationship between the president and Epstein.