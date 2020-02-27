Newly announced Hotshot Racing offers colorful retro-racing

Do you miss the racing games of yore such as Ridge Racer, Daytona, Outrun? Well, then Lucky Mountain Games and Sumo Digital just might have something för you, as they have just announced Hotshot Racing, which caters to this specific audience. The game is published by Curve Digital, and publishing director Simon Byron had the following to say in the press release:

"When we first played Hotshot Racing we were immediately transported to the halcyon days of our youth when we used to pop quarters into classic arcade racers like Virtua Racing, Crusin' USA, SEGA Rally, and others that used to punctuate seafronts across the UK. It's fantastic to see this type of gameplay make a triumphant return and we can't wait to see what people make of it!"

As you might expect, we can look forward to colourful vistas to speed through in smooth 60 frames per second. There will be eight larger-than-life drivers with unique personalities, a singleplayer mode, split-screen racing for up to four people and online racing for up to eight. Several modes are also promised, and the press release states:

"There is the traditional Grand Prix mode where challengers race on multiple tracks in multi-round championship, Time Trial mode where players complete laps as they wish to seek out the fastest lap time for the online leader boards, Cops and Robbers mode where the criminals need to evade capture to secure a big cash bonus whereas the police need to take them down, and the Drive or Explode where players need to race to checkpoints to avoid exploding."

We have the first trailer and screenshots for you to enjoy below.