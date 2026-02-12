Newest friendslop sensation Yapyap hits 500k copies sold in just a week

We've got to find another label for these games other than friendslop, because it really downplays how successful these titles can be when they hit the mark. Yapyap is the most recent example of a cheap, co-op game designed for perhaps no more than a few hours of fun that has managed to impress a wider community as a whole.

As posted by the game's developer Maison Bap over on Steam, the game has already sold 500,000 copies. Having just released on the 3rd of February, this is an impressive sales margin, and shows that even if we're rapidly seeing more and more friendslop titles hit the Steam storefront, that a few games can stand tall above the growing crowds.

Yapyap is a bit like Mage Arena meets R.E.P.O. Up to six players find themselves as would-be magicians summoned by a wizard to raid their rival's tower. You've got to cause as much mayhem as possible in the tower and then make it out alive without getting munched by the monsters and beasts roaming the enemy base. It uses voice controls to let you cast spells, and while as with a lot of other friendslop games it shows some cracks here and there, the developers are working to give us more of Yapyap in the near future.