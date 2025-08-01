HQ

Liverpool is the top spender this summer in signings, including Florian Wirtz (€125 million, £108 million), Hugo Ekitike (€95m, £82m), Milos Kerkez (€46.9m, £40.9), and Jeremie Frimpong (€40m, £34.8), and a combined total of €336m, £296.6m so far. That number could have been increased if Newcastle United had accepted their bid for Alexander Isak, the 25-year-old Swedish forward.

It's been reported that Liverpool offered more than €137m, £120 million on the player. If Newcastle had accepted, it would have been the most expensive transfer ever in Premier League history (with Wirtz's being one of the current record-holders). However, Newcastle values the player at £150m.

Isak is not part of Newcastle's pre-season, as he has already said that he wants to listen offers to play somewhere else. However, Newcastle really wants to make a good money out of him, although ideally they would like to keep the player, who joined Newcastle in 2022 for the comparatively low figure of €69.4, £60m from Real Sociedad.

Isak fits Liverpool and is one of the preferred players by Arne Slot, which despite the spending spree, has also lost key players like Luis Díaz, who left for Bayern Munich. Now it's up to Liverpool to see if they want to keep pushing for the player and match Newcastle's asking price.