Newcastle formally complains to UEFA and Olympique Marseille for "unacceptable use of disproportionate force"

HQ

Marseille beat Newcastle 2-1 last Tuesday on Champions League, with a brace by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, Newcastle supporters who went to France suffered an even worse time due to "unacceptable treatment" with the use of "unnecessary and disproportionate force" by the Marseillan police, and the English club will be raising their concerns to UEFA, Olympique de Marseille and the French police.

After the match ended, supporters were required to remain in the stadium for up to one hour, instructed by local authorities to ensure their safety when leaving the stadium, in groups of 500 people at a time escorted by the police to the Metro station.

"Our supporters were in good spirits despite the disappointing result and waited patiently and without incident during the holdback period", says the club, who had senior staff that observed the following incidents:

"Once the first group of supporters was released, the police began using unnecessary and disproportionate force to stop the remainder of our fans from moving any further. This was actioned through a combination of pepper spray, batons and shields, with numerous supporters being indiscriminately assaulted by the police. Many supporters were visibly distressed, particularly in the upper concourse area of the away sector, where crushing became apparent."

The club complained to the local forces, but to limited impact. "Supporter safety and welfare should always be of paramount importancewe strongly condemn the treatment of our supporters by the police during this incident", said Newcastle, and announced they will be calling on UEFA, the club and the French police to investigate the matter.