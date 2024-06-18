New Zelda announced at the Nintendo Direct, with the princess playable

It looked like the rumoured A Link to the Past / A Link Between Worlds remaster for the Switch but no, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is a new top-down Zelda entry, with the visual style of Link's Awakening remake, and with its two main new features present in the title already.

The first one, that Zelda, as possessor of the Triforce of Wisdom, will be the main playable character, with Link missing this time around. The second one, that the Tri Rod will grant her powers to replicate objects in the world, in a new effort to create a new play style, as per explained by series producer Eiji Aonuma.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on September 26.