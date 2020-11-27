New Zelda and Link First 4 Figures are limited and LED-lit

You're watching Advertisements

Ever since its original release in March 2017, Nintendo has let several manufacturers use its official license to create The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild items for collectors. The game was and is so beloved that even now, almost four years later, companies such as figure-experts F4F keep releasing new products (perhaps Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's recent launch has something to do with this). The latest entry to the collection is either Link or the mute hero together with princess/investigator Zelda, and both statues come equipped with LED lighting.

Pictured below is the Master Edition, which includes the two 24-centimeter tall figures. They're made of polyvinyl chloride and the characters pose as they did on the first official pieces of artwork for the game. As for the LED lights, they glow on both the base and tiny details such as Link's ancient arrow or the eye on the Sheikah Slate.

This edition will retail for €227.99 and only 3,000 copies will be manufactured, and to make it even more limited, just 300 units will ship in Europe in December. Alternatively, the Exclusive Edition features Link alone, costs €137.99, and 10,000 copies will be produced. If you're a Zelda fan, you can purchase either of them at the official F4F store.