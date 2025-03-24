New Zealand qualifies for the World Cup for the third time in history

HQ

New Zealand is the fifth team confirmed for the World Cup 2026, alongside hosts United States, Mexico and Canada, as well as Japan. It will be just the third World Cup edition the country has ever taken part of, after Spain 1982 and South Africa 2010. In both cases, New Zealand did not pass beyond the group stage, and they have yet to win any match. However, now it's a time to celebrate, as they defeated New Caledonia and finished first in the Oceanian qualification phase. The match ended 3-0, despite the early injury of Chris Wood, their most international player, who plays for Nottingham Forest in Premier League.

The World Cup 2026 will be an expended edition, with 48 teams instead of the usual 32. Thanks to this, OFC (Oceania) got at least 2 spots for the World Cup, including a guaranteed one for the country that won the OFC qualifying phase. That's a change from the usual process, which used to offer only one spot for the OFC nations, which then had to fight in a play-off against a CONCACAF nation.

Last year, New Zealand lost to Costa Rica. But for the 2026 edition, with one direct spot guaranteed for the best team in the OFC qualifiers, New Zealand took advantage of the chance, beating Tahiti, Vanautu and Samoa in the Group stage, ans Fiji and New Caledonia in the final stages. And for the 2030 edition, if it's indeed extended to 64 teams, they will have a good chance of securing another spot in the FIFA World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.