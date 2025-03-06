New Zealand dismisses ambassador to the United Kingdom after remarks on Trump

HQ

New Zealand has fired its ambassador to the United Kingdom after his controversial remarks regarding United States President Donald Trump's understanding of history. Phil Goff, in a panel discussion in London, compared Trump's efforts to improve relations with Russia to the actions of Winston Churchill during World War II (via Reuters).

His comment, questioning whether Trump truly grasps the significance of history, did not sit well with New Zealand's foreign minister, Winston Peters, who called the remarks deeply disappointing and contrary to the country's views. Goff, previously a key figure in the centre-left Labour Party, had only taken up the post in 2023.

As a result, the New Zealand government has begun the process of transitioning to a new ambassador to the United Kingdom. For now, it remains to be seen whether this will have any significant impact on the ongoing diplomatic relationship between New Zealand and the United Kingdom.