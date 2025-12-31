New Zealand becomes second country to welcome 2026

HQ

New Zealand marked the second country to ring in 2026, following Kiribati, with a stunning fireworks display lighting up Auckland's skyline. The city's iconic Sky Tower, the tallest structure in the country at 240 metres, served as the centerpiece of the five-minute show, with 3,500 fireworks launched from various floors.

Crowds of locals and visitors gathered to witness one of the first major New Year celebrations worldwide. The display was part of New Zealand's traditional early celebrations, following the Chatham Islands, which ring in the New Year before the rest of the country.

Smaller community events across the North Island were cancelled due to forecasted thunderstorms, but the Sky Tower show went ahead, drawing international attention as the world's first major cities began welcoming 2026.

