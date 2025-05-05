New Zealand allocates over $1 billion for new maritime helicopters

Dansk
The latest news on New Zealand. We now know that the New Zealand government is investing NZ$2 billion ($1.19 billion) in its upcoming budget to replace the Defence Force's aging maritime helicopters, citing rising global tensions as a key reason.
We also know that the government will increase defense spending by NZ$239 million annually over the next four years as part of a broader strategy to enhance national security and defense capabilities, aiming for defense spending to reach 2% of GDP by 2032.