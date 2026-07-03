New Yoshi toy dwarves previous etching egg by grabbing fruit with its tongue

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When The Super Mario Galaxy Movie released in April, an adorable "Etching egg Yoshi" figure became immediately viral as you could see the dinosaur being born before your eyes in an uncannily manner. Now, a new toy designed perhaps for younger kids (and temptingly at less than half the price, full disclosure) is rivalling the previous one in what, together with the recent release of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, seems like the year of Mario's mascot.

It's called Yum Yum Yoshi!, it's manufactured by Jakks, and it's been spotted at several toy retailers around the globe. We've seen it already available in Spain, ready to pre-order in the UK, and "soon" to be released in the US, for instance. The best part? It extends its tongue to eat fruit, like you'd expect from the beloved dinosaur. See:

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This is Jakks' official description of the product:

This is an ad:

"Collect this interactive Yoshi figure, measuring approximately 20 cm, inspired by the Super Mario universe. Designed with a high level of detail and high-quality finishes, this figure features interactive functions that allow you to activate the movement of its arms, eyes and tongue when you press his shell, recreating the character's iconic actions. Furthermore, his extendable tongue allows him to grab the included apple, adding a dynamic and fun play experience with effects such as blinking eyes and arm movements. making this figure perfect for fans looking for an expressive, interactive piece full of personality".