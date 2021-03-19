LIVE

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
English
New York Subliners have signed Aydan as a content creator

He's quite the sign for the team being the highest-earning Warzone player in the world.

New York Subliners have just released a short teaser to announce that they have signed Aydan "Aydan" Conrad as a content creator. The 21-year-old is said to be the highest-earning Warzone player in the world, and he has a significant reach with 1.22 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.73 million followers on Twitch. The team have also referred to him as "the best Warzone player in the world" on the reveal video's YouTube title.

In other news, it was also revealed that NBA star Kevin Durant would be investing in the team's parent company Andbox. Commenting on the investment, Durant said: "The passion that New York sports fans have has really hit home with me. Andbox is bringing that same energy to esports here, and that's something Thirty Five Ventures is very excited to be a part of."

