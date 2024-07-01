New York Subliners complete lower-bracket run to win Call of Duty League Major IV

HQ

Last night, we saw a very impressive feat in the world of Call of Duty League esports. Following losing their first game in the Major IV tournament over the last few days, the New York Subliners defied the odds and survived the entirety of the elimination bracket to earn themselves a place in the grand final against the dominant Atlanta Faze.

This match ended up being a disappointing one for the Faze, as despite showing good form heading into it, the Subliners' streak of wins proved too much momentum to overcome, and ultimately the New York team took home the tournament and were crowned Major IV victors.

This result also means that this season's four Majors have all been won by different teams, with the first by the Toronto Ultra, the second by the Faze, the third by OpTic Texas, and the fourth by the Subliners.