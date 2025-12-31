New York, New Year, New Mayor: Mamdani will officially take office on January 1

HQ

Zohran Mamdani will officially take office as New York City's mayor on January 1, marking the start of a new era for the city of 8 million. The 34-year-old democratic socialist, the city's first Muslim mayor, will be sworn in at midnight in the historic Old City Hall subway station, a nod to the working-class New Yorkers he has championed throughout his campaign.

A public inauguration will follow later in the day at City Hall Plaza, featuring music, speeches, and appearances by Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Mamdani, who won over 2 million votes and defeated independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa, has promised rent freezes, free buses, and expanded childcare.

He raised a record-breaking $2.6 million for his transition and celebrations, drawing support from nearly 30,000 contributors. Mamdani will move from his Astoria apartment to Gracie Mansion, the official mayoral residence, as he begins a term watched closely by both progressives and city bankers alike.