New York Knicks sack their best coach in years because they're "singularly focused on winning a championship"

NBA franchise New York Knicks may have had their best season in 25 years, reaching a Conference Final for the first time since winning in 1999. However, the franchise only thinks on one thing: winning a championship. That's literally the reason they gave as they announced the sacking of Tom Thibodeau, manager for the last five years.

"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans. This pursuit led us to the difficult decision to inform Tom Thibodeau that we've decided to move in another direction", Knicks President Leon Rose said in a statement.

New York Knicks lost the East Conference finals to Indiana Pacers, 4-2. Despite the disappointment, it should not be forgotten that it was their first Conference Final since 1999. It is an improvement for a franchise that, at the turn of the Century, has failed to win anything except for the division title (ending the regular season with the largest amount of points) in 2013, when they eventually fell in semi-finals also to Indiana Pacers).

In fact, before Thibodeau, Kincks had failed to reach the playoffs for eight years until 2021, and have won at least one of the knock-outs since 2022. This year, they became the third best team in the regular season in the East (51-31), and fifth overall. The surprise firing of the coach has surprised fans and even players, with captain Jalen Brunson supporting Thibodeau.