New York Knicks party cancelled due to Trump's visit to the NBA game

HQ

Tonight will be historic in New York, because for the first time in 27 years, the New York Knicks will be playing an NBA Finals match at the Madison Square Garden. The Knicks face San Antonio Spurs (whom the already defeated in the first two matches in San Antonio) and are aiming to win their first NBA Championship since 1973. Since then, they reached two finals, losing to the Houston Rockets in 1994 and to the Spurs themselves in 1999.

The event is so big that the Knicks owner James Dolan invited US President Donald Trump to the match, which means that there will be a huge increase in security. As a result, New York Police Department confirmed that the traditional party outside the Madison Square Garden, with thousands of fans watching the game on a big screen, has been cancelled.

According to ESPN, "the permit for the Plaza33 Game 3 watch party was denied by the city's permitting office in consultation with the NYPD", although the White House said it was not because of the president. However, they expect that the party will take place on Game 4 on Wednesday, in which the Knicks could actually win the title, if they win tonight.

The New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs games take place on Monday and Wednesday (2:30 AM CEST, 1:30 BST of the following day in European time), and is part of a best of seven series. If Spurs wins one of the match, Game 5 will be again in San Antonio on Sunday.