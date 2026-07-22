New York City mayor urges federal government to arrest Netanyahu, facing a potential visit in September

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Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is rumoured to make a visit to New York City for the UN General Assembly in September, and Zohran Mamdani, New York City mayor, has urged the federal government to arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot on the United States, knowing they don't have the legal authority to do it.

"Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people", Mamdani said in a video posted on social media. "He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people, for the maiming of tens of thousands of children as those who survive undergo amputation without anesthesia. For the targeting of neonatal hospital and maternity care centers. For the countless people he start. For the gunning down of hundreds of aid workers and journalists. The list goes on and on".

In an interview with The New York Times last Saturday, Mamdani said that Netanyahu is a war criminal and belongs in The Hague. In 2024, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrent for Netanyahu for "crimes against humanity of murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts".

In the video posted late Tuesday, Mamdani explains that his administration has reviewed every avenue under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the ICC arrest warrant on Benjamin Netanyahu, and found they have no way of arresting him.

"It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant", he said. "The federal government, however, does - and I call on them to join the ICC and execute this warrant. And I want to be equally clear: Benjamin Netanyahu is not welcome in New York City, nor is any other war criminal at large.".

However, US President Donald Trump has said that Netanyahu will not be arrested if he visits the United States.