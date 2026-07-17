New York, Chicago and other US cities covered in smoke due to Canadian wildfires

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The smokes from the wildfired in the south-central parts of Canada and Minnesota is spreading through the continent, and several major US cities have issued warnings for bad air quality, including Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis and New York City.

The images of New York City covered in dense smoke are shocking, but the worst is confirmed with the Air Quality Index (AQI), well above the acceptable levels: on Thursday evening they surpassed 201, meaning "very unhealthy", while the usual between 0-50. A pollution expert told the New York Post that breathing the air in New York with those AQI levels is equivalent to smoking 10 cigarettes in a day.

The concentrations of dust, dirt, smoke and other toxins in the air means that authorities have warned citizens to stay at home and don't leave unless necessary, wear masks, to prevent health issues. Doing exercise outside is the worst idea... and this happens three days before World Cup final in New Jersey, right next to New York, which is an open air stadium.

The good news is that air level quality can change very quickly with wind and rain (forecasted for Saturday), so the expectations is that the air will be cleared by the time the final is played on Sunday, at 15:00 local time in New York, 21:00 CEST, 20:00 BST.