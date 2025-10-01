New York apartment building partially collapses in suspected gas explosion

HQ

We just got the news that a gas explosion rattled a multi-dwelling building in Mott Haven, causing part of the structure to crumble, though no injuries have been reported so far. Firefighters and emergency teams quickly arrived on site, using search dogs to ensure no one was trapped in the debris. Residents said the blast, which they described as a sudden "boom," followed days of lingering gas odors, while officials noted that an incinerator shaft and boiler area may have triggered the collapse. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can learn more in the videos below or at the following link. Go!