New Xbox VP of engineering is out after just two months in the job

HQ

Xbox's new VP of engineering Jared Palmer is already out of the company. As Xbox continues its latest wave of layoffs, which sees thousands of people cut from the company as part of new CEO Asha Sharma hitting the reset button, Palmer's exit looks like a bit of an outlier. Not only was he barely at the company for more than 2 months, but his time at Xbox is ending with him transitioning to a new position.

On Palmer's social media (as caught by GamesRadar), he announced that he'd be moving over to Cognition, a company that calls itself the home of the first autonomous software engineer. It's an AI-focused company, dealing with the "hardest problems" the technology provides.

Other executives, including David Schloss, Jonathan McKay, Tim Allen, and Evan Chaki, are all believed to still be a part of Xbox. It's currently unclear who will step in to take Palmer's place, but Sharma likely already has a candidate lined up.