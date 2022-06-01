New Xbox update reveals secret Achievements

HQ

If you are an Achievement hunter, you probably recognise the frustration of secret Achievements. These are basically hidden challenges because of spoiler reasons, that you can usually unlock by just playing the game.

But not always. Some are just a true pain in the ass, and will likely force you to visit a page like TrueAchievements to reveal how you can unlock them. Until now, that is. Because Xbox Wire now announces what we can look forward to in the June Xbox update, which is a feature that lets us view all the hidden details of secret Achievements, both with the app and consoles, and thus make the chase for those sweet points a whole lot more convenient.

Xbox Wire also writes that we can look forward to "improvements to the speed and reliability of detecting available updates, both in your collection and when you launch a game". Something that hopefully will add some 'quality of life' to our future gaming sessions.

How much do you care about Achievements or trophies when playing games?