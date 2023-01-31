Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
      Halo Infinite

      New Xbox survey asks if players are done with Halo Infinite

      There are also a lot of questions about 343 Industries' communication with its fanbase.

      A new Xbox survey is asking Halo Infinite players if they're "done" with the game, and gives them the chance to give feedback on how they think the game has been managed and whether updates have done enough to revitalise it.

      Halo Infinite is one of the most critically panned games in the franchise, due to its multiplayer being in a very poor state at launch. With game modes missing and bugs being found throughout, a lot of players gave up then and there.

      Alongside asking players if they're done with Halo Infinite, the survey asks if the fanbase believes 343 Industries has communicated well with the company, and what traditional game modes they'd like to see in the shooter.

      What do you think? Have you given up on Halo Infinite?

      Halo Infinite

