Sea of Thieves

New Xbox Series S/X owners get a ship set for Sea of Thieves

Log into Sea of Thieves on one of the new consoles before May 2021 to be eligible for the cosmetic.

It's time to set sail again pirates. Rare has now announced that those of you who have an Xbox Series S or X will get a new ship set for free celebrating the new consoles as well as previous Xboxes. It is called the Duke Ship Set, a name that will ring a bell for both long-time Xbox fans and those who know their Sea of Thieves.

Getting these new Xbox inspired ship cosmetics is easy. All you have to do is play the game on one of the new consoles before May 9th 2021, and you'll find it in Shipwright's chest next time you log in for some new adventures. Check them out in the trailer above, pretty cool, aren't they?

