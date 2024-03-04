New Xbox Partner event confirmed for this week

HQ

In January, Microsoft had a showcase where they showed and talked about some of their upcoming games, focusing on their own offerings. But there are of course plenty of third party titles on the way as well, and it is with these in mind that Microsoft has now announced a 30-minute event they call the Xbox Partner Preview.

Among the games that are confirmed to show up are Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and The First Berserker: Khazan, but there will of course be more titles than that.

So, when does this start? This Wednesday actually, at 18:00 GMT / 19:00 CET. But don't expect to see the first Starfield expansion, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle or anything like that - because, as mentioned, the event is focused on third parties.