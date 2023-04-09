New Xbox Dashboard feature revealed

HQ

Members who are part of the Xbox Insider program get to try out new apps and features for the console before they roll out to everyone in regular updates. Now a new channel has been revealed on Xbox Wire, called Friends & Community Updates.

Here is the official description of this new feature, that seems to be focused on quality-of-life:

"The Friends & Community Updates channel will bring together all the top things from your activity feed. You will be able to see achievements, game clips, screenshots and text posts from your friends, official clubs, or games that you follow. To see everything in your activity feed, click into the "Friends & Community Updates". You may also see "Got something to share?" to share your gaming moments or "Clubs on Xbox" to discover more on Official Clubs."

When this feature will be launched for everyone is currently unknown, but it usually just takes 1-3 months before these go public.