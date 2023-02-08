New Xbox controller includes a Dynamic Background

HQ

Yesterday we reported about a new Xbox controller called Stellar Shift that was leaked on both social media and Amazon before it was actually revealed, which is going to be launched on Valentine's Day.

We thought that was pretty much it (even though it's good looking, it's just a new color for the controller after all), but it turns out it has another cool feature we weren't aware and that had not leaked. The Stellar Shift controller comes with a built in Dynamic Background, which you can unlock by plugging in your controller.

If you ever change the background to something else and later wants it back, you need to connect the Stellar Shift controller again, as explained on Xbox Wire:

"To access this feature, click the Settings button on your console dashboard. Under the General tab, hit the Personalization button and find the "My Background" button. Once there, you'll be able to see Dynamic Backgrounds and can pick between this or multiple other fantastic dynamic looks to customize your Xbox experience even further. Once you have your background applied, you will retain it until you swap it for a new design. To restore this background, simply connect the Stellar Shift controller back to the console and navigate to the menu to reapply."

Check out the Dynamic Background in the tweet below, as well as four official images of this controller. It launches on February 14.