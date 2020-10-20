English
New Xbox app allows for remote play on your phone and tablet

Your whole library dating back to the original Xbox can be beamed right to your device.

Microsoft recently rolled out a new interaction of its Xbox app which has helped to modernise its appearance and includes a few exciting new features. The headline feature here is that Xbox players will now be able to play games installed on their Xbox console on their smartphone or tablet using remote play.

In order for remote play to work for players, they must have a smartphone that's at least Android version 6.0 or iOS version 10 and a stable enough network connection (5Ghz Wi-Fi). Players can also connect their devices to an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth, so there's no need to go out and splash some cash on a third-party accessory.

The application additionally has other neat features such as being able to turn your Xbox on remotely and being able to schedule different games to download on your console.

Will you be downloading the app?

