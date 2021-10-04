New World's concurrent players have now peaked at over 900,000

HQ

Often the pattern is that a game's popularity will decrease following launch, but that isn't what has happened with Amazon's New World. After we reported that it became the most played game on Steam in 2021 with over 700,000 concurrent players, its figures have only climbed higher. The MMO saw a concurrent player peak of 909,450 over the weekend, which almost doubles the record previously set by Valheim earlier this year.

With numbers continuing to increase, users are still finding themselves waiting lengthy durations to enter games. Amazon has decided to combat this by preventing players from being able to create characters on servers that are already packed. Filled up servers will now be greyed out and unable for selection if they are housing too many players. A new server status page has also been launched and this enables players to check in advance which severs are at capacity.

Thanks, VG24/7.