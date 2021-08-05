New World suffers its fourth delay, will release September 28

Continuing what seems to be the trend for games releasing this month, Amazon Game Studios' New World has now been delayed for the fourth time. The MMO has now been pushed back from August 31 to September 28 so that the team can apply more polish and "smash" some bugs. The team at Amazon did state, however, that they were impressed with the response to the recent closed beta and that millions of players had collectively put 16 million hours into the game.

A snippet from the team's statement reads: "The passion and enthusiasm you've shown for New World validates the work we've put in over the past year, improving the game based on your feedback. Along the way, you've also given us a ton of feedback that we'll use to make New World even better. We want New World's launch to be a smooth and fun experience for all players and that means making some improvements based on what you encountered during closed beta. So we're going to take a few extra weeks to smash bugs, improve stability, and polish the game."

Whilst a delay is frustrating, it is fortunately only a short one and we can understand the studio's desire to take their time and get things right. Crucible, a previous release for Amazon Game Studios released to a lukewarm reception and was pulled back into closed beta before being canned. It appears that the studio is trying its hardest to make sure history doesn't repeat.