New World players have caught almost 43 million fish

New World is celebrating its first anniversary, and with that being the case, Amazon Game Studios has shared an infographic relating to the title, sharing a whole list of stats pertaining to what players have been up to over the year.

While you can see the full infographic below, some of the most interesting stats include that players have clocked in a total 569.1 million hours in-game, caught nearly 43 million fish, and chopped down 6.3 billion trees. Also, Syndicate ended up being the most popular faction (at around 42% of players joining this one), and the boss that had the best kill tally in a single expedition was Alluvium Marl, The Caretaker, who murdered 171 players in one mission - quite the stat line indeed.

Have you played New World over its first year?