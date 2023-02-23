Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      New World is switching to a seasonal model

      The MMO is changing up the way it will be introducing new content.

      Amazon Games has announced that it is switching up the way it adds new content to New World. The MMO that was released to a massive player reception, will be changing to a seasonal model, one where content will be added in spring, summer, autumn, and winter, and will be tailored to a specific seasonal story.

      As noted in a blog post, we're told that this will allow the developers to produce "more regular updates" and a "wider variety of content", which will include a season pass, seasonal stories, Expeditions, and "a few other surprises".

      As for what the roadmap looks like, Amazon Games has actually outlined the next year of New World, and you can see what will be added during the first four seasons in the image below.

      New World

      To add to this, we're promised more balance changes in the game, as well as major PvP tweaks, which will include new maps, better rewards, other game modes, and more.

