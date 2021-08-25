English
New World

New World is receiving an open beta September 9-12

Some post-launch content for the MMORPG was also teased.

It has been revealed at Gamescom's Opening Night Live that an open beta for Amazon's MMORPG New World will be taking place September 9-12. This follows the game's widely successful closed beta which attracted over 190,000 concurrent players earlier this summer.

Along with the reveal of the open beta, the game received a new trailer and some post-launch content was also teased. New World's Game Director Scott Lane hinted that more supernatural elements and weapons would be on the way and that more group content and expeditions would be coming.

New World

