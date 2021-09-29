New World has surpassed Valheim as the most played game on Steam in 2021

HQ

New World might have only just launched yesterday, but it has already risen to become the most played game on Steam in 2021. The MMO managed to peak at 707,230 concurrent players roughly 16 hours ago, which is significantly higher than the previous record set by Valheim (502,387). This marks a promising turning point for developer Amazon Game Studios, who previously struggled to find success with titles like Crucible and Breakaway.

Whilst this new record is certainly something to celebrate, it appears to have created some newfound issues for the game. Many users have taken to Reddit to complain about long waiting times, as the game's servers have been struggling to keep up with the intense demand. Due to this, the game's official Twitter account issued a statement and noted: "We understand that some players are experiencing lengthy queue times and we are working hard on a few things to help address these issues."

Thanks, IGN.