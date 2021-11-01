New World has seemingly been haemorrhaging 135,000 players a week since launch

HQ

When it originally launched, New World catapulted to success, peaking at over 900,000 players on Steam. Since then, the Amazon Game Studios developed title has been losing players each week (as you would expect from a new game), but in this case, the weekly player loses seem to be around 135,000 every seven days.

Noticed by Forbes, who produced a brief analytical report based on data from Steam Charts, the game has lost an average of 135,000 players each week, with the biggest loss being from the week beginning on October 3 to the week commencing October 10, when around 190,000 people stopped playing the game.

Ever since that massive jump, the player loses has slowed quite significantly, with the week of October 16 to the week of October 23 only seeing a drop of 100,000 (which is still a monumental drop off).

If we take a look at the data that is present on Steam Charts, we can also see that yesterday, October 31, the player count had dropped to a peak of 398,000, which is down another 110,000 when looking at the peak a week earlier, on October 24, when the game was clocking in around 508,000 players.

New World is still drawing in hundreds of thousands of players, and drop offs are to be expected when a game launches, but we'll have to keep an eye on this to see just how many more players the game will lose by the end of the year.