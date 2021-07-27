New World has cracked the 200,000 active player mark

Amazon Game Studios MMORPG New World recently entered closed beta, allowing users who pre-ordered the game a chance to jump in and play it ahead of its August 31 release date. Well, even with the troubled past of Amazon's games, New World seems to be a big hit, as the title has passed the 200,000 active users mark.

Revealed in the public data from Steam, the game has managed to surpass 200,000 players for two days running, and if the curve is anything to go by, could be heading towards a third. This level of interaction puts it ahead of titans of the platform, such as Rust, Rainbow Six: Siege, and Team Fortress 2, and a little behind Apex Legends and Grand Theft Auto V.

We've actually checked the game out for ourselves to give our thoughts on it. Be sure to read our preview here.