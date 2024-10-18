HQ

If you're not hard-clued into New World, you might have seen the reveal of New World: Aeternum and pondered the question of what this actually is. Is it a new game? Is it an expansion? How does it affect the original 2021 launch? The simple answer is that New World: Aeternum is New World, nothing more, nothing less. This is an updated and marginally improved version of that original MMORPG that has been tweaked and twisted in the places where improvements can and should be made, all as part of the effort to prepare the game for its console arrival. Yes, you heard that right, New World is now on console, and if you are intrigued with what that means for the PC version, well... seemingly not a whole lot. You get the aforementioned adjustments in a complete package that merges the base game and the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, but without all the faff and extra effort that has gone into making this project suit controller gameplay and action on a television situated halfway across the room.

Effectively, New World: Aeternum is a console-geared version of New World, and because of that, I'm not going to be reviewing the title as usual, I'm going to focus my efforts on how this game works and plays in 2024 as a console and enhanced experience - if you're searching for otherwise, you can head over here to see what we originally thought about New World in 2021.

First things first, New World: Aeternum is still very much an MMORPG. It's now less overpoweringly an MMO and is more a game that leans into the RPG side of things, meaning you can experience the majority of this title alone and without the need to team up in guilds and such. If you like that social aspect, it's still very present, but if you would prefer to experience the incredibly long story and explore the massive open-world without needing to keep up with other players, you can do so without a hitch.

Getting into the gameplay, Amazon Games has done a great job at turning a PC MMORPG into a product that feels comfortable on a controller. The mechanics have been simplified in such a way that it works without any complications or frustrations, perhaps even to the point where it often feels a bit too basic in practice. Controller action works without a hitch, with melee action reserved to the triggers and abilities to the bumpers, while basic interaction is reserved to the core four buttons. The UI has also been tackled and streamlined and rebuilt in such a way that it is now centralised and not wedged into the corner of your display, allowing you to more easily keep tabs on which abilities are available and ready to be cast. All of these parts prove that New World: Aeternum has a place on consoles, but this doesn't quite translate to the menu design.

There is a special place in hell for controller games that use cursors as a form of menu navigation, and thanks to its MMO roots, New World: Aeternum uses this pretty much everywhere. Whether it's crafting, navigating the skill trees, inventory management, or even selecting the right bait for your fishing rod, these frustrating and sluggish cursor systems pop up and make your life a living nightmare. But this isn't the only issue with the menus, as I think Amazon Games needs to do some work with the font choice and even the sizing. While on a monitor a couple of feet in front of you there are limited to zero problems, but when sat back on a sofa and watching a TV one-to-two metres away, the issues start compounding, leading you to uncomfortably lean forward to squint and read the small print of the weapon you've just looted that has multiple unique and random effects baked into it.

This issue does then also creep into the social elements, which feel more like a hassle for the controller user. You'll see a world chat on the lower left of your HUD that moves at lightspeed as keyboard users nimbly type out responses, while you're left navigating a pop-up keyboard like a caveman. These systems work, and there's something to be said about that, but surely in the year 2024 we can find better solutions for communication and menu navigation that doesn't make the controller user want to bash their head against a wall?

In terms of graphics, generally it's quite impressive what Amazon Games has delivered. MMORPGs are notoriously ugly, and as games get bigger, they tend to get uglier to allow them to be less performance intensive, which is no doubt a leading reason why World of Warcraft still looks like it's built for a mid-2000s PC. New World: Aeternum isn't close to being as rudimentary in appearance, but as you focus in on the details, it starts displaying big cracks. The character models and the enemies are frankly very ugly to look at, more so than ever during cutscenes, but the same is often not said about the environmental design. As you wander around the world, you'll be taken aback by some of the aesthetics, be it golden beaches, dense woodland, snowy mountainscapes, richly populated cities, there's a lot of variety in this land, and that's without a doubt a highlight. It's also worth noting that sometimes the performance struggles on Xbox Series X, especially when flicking through the tiring menus that tend to take a few seconds to register and process before presenting you with the content. Needless to say, this feels rough for a brand-new game in 2024.

When you stack all of this up with the fact that New World: Aeternum frankly has too much content at the moment, be it the lengthy campaign, too many side quests to count, multiplayer large scale events, PvP, and even seven unique character archetypes that you can choose and change from whenever you see fit, there's really no argument whatsoever about running out of things to do in this game. Well... unless you live and breathe New World and New World only that is. Sure, an argument can be made about New World: Aeternum's quest structure and its very grindy nature, but these are concerns that existed in the original game, and you can see more about that in our full review of the original above.

Considering the console MMORPG sector has been quite lacking in comparison to PC over the years, New World: Aeternum is definitely a strong candidate for interested controller players to look at. It's crammed to the brim - overflowing even - with content, works quite well with a gamepad, has serviceable and often impressive graphics, and full crossplay between PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S so you can team with your friends regardless of where they play. But, it's not without its limits and issues, and it's for these reasons that New World: Aeternum could do with a bit more refinement and adjustments to ensure it nails the task at hand of being an exhaustive and unimpaired console MMORPG effort.