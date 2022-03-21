Cookies

New World

New World 2022 roadmap promises a new territory, more expeditions, and events

We know what to expect for the popular MMORPG over the next few months.

HQ

Following its monumental launch that has seen New World rack up one of the biggest releases of all-time, in terms of concurrent players, the developer has now shared a look at the 2022 roadmap and what content we can look forward to over the course of the year.

For spring, New World players can look out for a new expedition called Tempest's Heart, a new weapon (the Blunderbuss), 3v3 PvP arenas, and even a new PvP-focussed reward track.

As for summer, there will also be a new expedition, this time called Barnacles & Black Powder. To accommodate the new expedition, a new feature called the Expedition Group Finder will also be arriving here, to make it easier to find players looking to run the activity. Finally, summer will also serve up an event as well.

In terms of autumn, as you might have guessed, there will be a new expedition: The Ennead. But to add to this, there will be a new territory called the Brimstone Sands, a new weapon (Greatsword), leaderboards, and even two events, with these called Nightvale Hallow (which will likely be for Halloween) and Turkulon 2022.

You can see the full roadmap below.

New World

