New Wicked movie dolls accidentally link to adult site

There has been what we can only describe as an absolute gaff at the production facility making the packaging for the new Mattel x Wicked dolls. All's fine inside the package, including the doll, but if you take a look at the back, you'll see a web domain that is about anything but the musical adaptation.

As spotted online (and posted by Culture Crave), the www.Wicked.com site that the doll packaging links to is not the intended domain. The URL links to a very adult site, which has led to uproar from parents who bought the dolls. Luckily, there is a block beforehand requiring that users are 18 or over before they enter.

The actual URL is meant to be Wickedmovie, which will hopefully be printed on the packaging for new dolls, to save some very awkward conversations between parents and kids later down the line.

