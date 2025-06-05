New western game for Mega Drive launches this fall

HQ

It's not every day we get the chance to write about new Mega Drive games (Genesis in the US), but the reality is that it's one of the most active retro formats, and it's not uncommon to see new and surprisingly elaborate games that push Sega's 16-bit console to heights we didn't know it could reach.

A prime example of this is Kai Magazine Software's upcoming Dead & Lead, which will be released later this year. A western game that beats most of the Mega Drive games we've seen before, both in terms of graphics and sound, which is also the reason why we're telling you about it now. In the press release we can read:

"This is a 100% Arcade-like game. Some stages will play similarly to Konami's Aliens arcade and Robocop 2 arcade, and other stages will play similarly to Taito's Rambo 3 arcade and Konami's G.I.-Joe arcade."

You can check out what it looks and sounds like below, and if you'd like to pre-order a new Mega Drive title (releasing in September), you can do so here. There are several different covers to choose from, depending on your preferred region and whether you want a new or old design.

We think this is set to be a great collector's item, so be sure to secure your copy if you want to experience a genuine Mega Drive game complete with plastic case and instruction booklet as well as a well-sized cartridge - just like it used to be.