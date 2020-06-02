New Wasteland 3 dev diary touches on choice and consequence

You're watching Advertisements

The Wasteland series has always relied heavily on choice and consequence to bring forth and branch out its vast storylines and world progression. It's a series where a consequence is more than a fun detail and the choices are many and the consequences potentially dire. Essentially, you get to create your own path through approaching scenarios in a specific way and obviously, this adds replay value to the game as well considering how different scenarios can play out in a vast variety of ways. In the latest developer diary from developer InXile Entertainment, studio head Brian Fargo and senior writer Nathan Long go through what the RPG cornerstone mechanic will bring to Wasteland 3.

Take a look at the dev diary below. What's your favourite memory of choice and consequence in games?