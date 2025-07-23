New Warhammer 40,000 rings let you show your love for Papa Nurgle

HQ

The latest collaboration between apparel brand Starforged and Warhammer 40,000 sees a new pair of rings designed around the Chaos god Nurgle. As the Lord of Pestilence and Decay, Nurgle might not seem like the guy you want to identify with, but that hasn't stopped plenty of fans loving their green, rotting grandfather.

The Ring of the Plague Dominus features one design, but comes in either silver & copper or silver & gold. The design is made up of three skulls surrounded by a scratched and dented metal plate. The silver & copper model comes in at $129.95 while the silver & gold version is more of an eye-watering $577.98.

At least the silver & gold variation allows you to get a custom size, while the silver & copper one just allows for HK size 21. On the Starforged site you can find plenty of other Warhammer 40,000 rings and accessories if perhaps Nurgle doesn't float your plague-infested boat.

