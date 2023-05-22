Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

New Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun trailer shows deadly weapons

Check out the tools for killing in the upcoming Warhammer 40K adventure.

HQ

If you love 90's retro shooters as much as we do, we hope you've been following the development of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun. It offers the same kind of frenetic and brutal action we enjoyed back then in titles like Doom, Hexen, Quake and Unreal.

As it actually premieres tomorrow (PC, PlayStation and Xbox), the developer Auroch Digital and Focus Entertainment thinks it's about time we get to know more about the deadly weapons we can use to slay enemies with - and that's exactly what we're getting in this spanking new trailer. Check it out below.

HQ
Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

