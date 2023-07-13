New video shows Cyberpunk 2077 with over 100 mods and Ray-Tracing Overdrive

HQ

Recently Nvidia released a new form of Ray-Tracing for Cyberpunk 2077, making it possible to switch on a setting that makes all lights from all sources throughout the game dynamic, which, if you have the horsepower, improves the graphics dramatically.

Not only that, there is of course a healthy community on the PC developing mods at a rapid pace, and Digital Dreams has compiled all of this into a video. The game runs here with over 100 mods installed, including the popular Superpopulation mod that increases the number of people on the streets of Night City.

It looks pretty impressive, don't you think? Check out the video below.