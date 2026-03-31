New video showcases the Slate truck performing in extreme weather

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A new behind-the-scenes video shows just how hard Slate is pushing its upcoming budget EV truck before launch, and it's putting the vehicle through some seriously brutal conditions.

We're still eagerly anticipating the final entry-price reveal in June, and the startup has gone through a leadership shake-up already, but their product remains tantalizing. For those not in the know, the Slate Truck is a no-frills electric pickup backed by Jeff Bezos, that in a new video is seen undergoing extreme winter testing in Michigan as the company ramps up development ahead of production later this year.

The footage reveals prototypes being pushed to their limits in freezing temperatures, part of a critical validation phase before customer deliveries begin.

Testing took place at a dedicated cold-weather facility, where engineers subjected the trucks to harsh real-world scenarios. That included driving through heavy slush before placing the vehicles in deep-freeze chambers reaching around -24° celsius, conditions designed to expose potential weaknesses in components and systems.

You can see the video below.