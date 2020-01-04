New video series reveals more on Portal prequel F-Stop

Indie outfit LunchHouse Software has been given access to the original code of F-Stop, the long-secret project by Valve, and will be giving us all the necessary information and demonstrations in a video series called Exposure. The video series will show off the different mechanics and look in-depth at how they work, and most of the mechanics have never been seen by the public before.

The first video which was released on late December shows off the space mechanic; in the video we see the player work their way through a small section of the game. Using a camera to take a photo of an object, the player can then reposition this object and rescale it. Using all the objects available, the player has to get from one side of the room to the other, similar to the way you would use the portals in Portal.

LunchHouse have stated that more videos will follow this one shortly, so it is only a matter of time before we see what else F-Stop (or, as it was otherwise called, Aperture Camera), had in store for us.