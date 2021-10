HQ

Polyphony Digital and Sony released a new Gran Turismo 7 video yesterday called 'The Starting Line (Behind The Scenes)'. Here we get to meat the series creator Kazunori Yamauchi as he talks about car culture, what this means to him and what his new game has to offer in that department.

More importantly though, we're treated to some pretty stunning in-game clips from Gran Turismo 7, which launches for PlayStation 4 and 5 on March 4, 2022. Check it all out below.