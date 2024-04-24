New version of Snow White reported to be 'one big mess'

HQ

Much has been said and written about Disney's upcoming live-action version of the classic Snow White, but since it was announced late last year that the film would be delayed until 2025, it has been relatively quiet.

The film was also not present at the recent Cinemacon in Las Vegas, one of the biggest and most important industry events of the year. If we are to believe one of many insiders, there is a good reason for this.

According to him and his sources, the production has several problems. The numerous reshoots that have been played are said to have contributed to the escalating mess, not to mention the spiralling costs that will now require revenues close to $350 million to even break even.

The film's script has been described in the past as "an affront to Walt and his legacy", with several major changes, not least by Snow White herself, whom Zegler described as a strong and independent woman who doesn't need to be rescued by a prince.

Morale among those involved is also reported to be very low, and that the screenings in front of test audiences went very badly. Of course, there is still (almost) a year to go until the premiere, so a lot can still happen. It should also be said that there are insiders who are also reporting that the film is testing well, and even being praised for being great.

Are you looking forward to Snow White, and do you have faith in the project?